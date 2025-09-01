Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Self-Proclaimed Magician Harasses Woman in Tappachabutra, Locals Hand Him Over to Police

Hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused, beat him up, and later handed him over to the police.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 September 2025 - 22:29
Hyderabad: Self-Proclaimed Magician Harasses Woman, Locals Hand Him Over to Police
Hyderabad: Self-Proclaimed Magician Harasses Woman, Locals Hand Him Over to Police

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

A woman was allegedly harassed and assaulted in Hyderabad’s Tapachabutra police limits. According to details, the accused Ahmed, who runs a small business in Jhera and claims to be a magician, used to boast about curing diseases and the evil eye.

On Saturday night, the victim approached Ahmed seeking information about her missing husband. He allegedly misbehaved with her, and when she resisted, he attacked her. Hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused, beat him up, and later handed him over to the police.

Police said that both the victim and the accused were shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Tapachabutra police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 September 2025 - 22:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button