Hyderabad: Self-Proclaimed Magician Harasses Woman in Tappachabutra, Locals Hand Him Over to Police

A woman was allegedly harassed and assaulted in Hyderabad’s Tapachabutra police limits. According to details, the accused Ahmed, who runs a small business in Jhera and claims to be a magician, used to boast about curing diseases and the evil eye.

On Saturday night, the victim approached Ahmed seeking information about her missing husband. He allegedly misbehaved with her, and when she resisted, he attacked her. Hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused, beat him up, and later handed him over to the police.

Police said that both the victim and the accused were shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Tapachabutra police have registered a case and launched an investigation.