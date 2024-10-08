India
Senior BJP leader Anil Vij wins Ambala Cantt seat
Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader Anil Vij won the Ambala Cantt seat in Haryana, as per the Election Commission.
The former home minister, defeated Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of 7,277 votes.
Vij has won the Ambala Cantt assembly seat for the seventh time.
Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.