Senior BJP leader Anil Vij wins Ambala Cantt seat

Senior BJP leader Anil Vij won the Ambala Cantt seat in Haryana, as per the Election Commission.

Fouzia Farhana8 October 2024 - 18:27
Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader Anil Vij won the Ambala Cantt seat in Haryana, as per the Election Commission.

The former home minister, defeated Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of 7,277 votes.

Vij has won the Ambala Cantt assembly seat for the seventh time.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

