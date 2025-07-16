Senior Photojournalist Shaik Naseer Passes Away at 60 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a saddening development, senior photojournalist Shaik Naseer passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday morning after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Naseer had been associated with the Munsif Urdu Daily for over 35 years, where he earned the respect and admiration of peers across the media fraternity.

Long-Time Health Issues Led to His Demise

According to his colleagues, Shaik Naseer had been suffering from health-related issues for the past few years. He breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad.

Funeral Prayers at Masjid Bazar Guard

The funeral prayers for Shaik Naseer will be held at Masjid Bazar Guard after Asr prayers this evening. He will be laid to rest at a nearby graveyard following the prayer ceremony.

Former Minister Harish Rao Condoles the Death

Former Minister T. Harish Rao expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran photojournalist. In a statement, he extended heartfelt condolences to Naseer’s grieving family and colleagues.

“I pray for strength to the bereaved family and for the departed soul to rest in peace,” Harish Rao said.

A Loss to the Journalism Community

Shaik Naseer’s passing is a significant loss to the journalism and media community in Hyderabad. Known for his dedication and humility, he leaves behind a legacy of impactful visual storytelling and journalistic commitment.