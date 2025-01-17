Senior UN official calls for investment in rule of law in Lebanon

Beirut: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that his office stands ready to strengthen human rights work in Lebanon and called for investment in the rule of law in the country.

“My office stands ready to strengthen our human rights work and to accompany the country as it moves forward,” he said on Thursday at a press conference in Beirut, according to a statement released by the United Nations Information Center.

Turk said he offered his office’s support for key reforms needed to strengthen the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the transparency of its work during discussions with the new Lebanese president and prime minister-designate, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I welcome the President’s public commitment to ensuring equality, justice, and protection for all and respecting liberties, free press, and expression,” he said.

Turk noted that with the new leadership in Lebanon, there is momentum for political stability, economic recovery, and long-overdue implementation of critical reforms to address the multiple socio-economic crises and gaping inequalities facing Lebanon.

“Human rights offer a tool of governance. This was a powerful message that I conveyed,” he said.

Turk also called for an independent investigation into the explosion at the Beirut port in August 2020. “I repeat that those responsible for that tragedy must be held to account and offer the support of my office in this regard,” he said.

Turk also called for respecting the rights of all Lebanese, most notably the vulnerable.

The rights of all Lebanese, most notably the vulnerable, must be at the heart of economic, fiscal, and financial policies. That is what a human rights economy is all about. Budget and investment decisions must prioritise access to education, health care, and social protection,” he said.