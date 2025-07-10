Business
Sensex and Nifty Open Flat as Markets Brace for Q1 FY26 Earnings Season
Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices opened on a flat note Thursday, reflecting mixed global cues and early selling in the auto and IT sectors.
Market Overview
At around 9:29 AM:
- Sensex was down by 40.96 points or 0.05%, trading at 83,495.12
- Nifty declined by 17.70 points or 0.07%, standing at 25,458.40
Sectoral Indices
- Nifty Bank rose by 29.50 points or 0.05% to 57,243.05
- Nifty Midcap 100 gained 108.40 points or 0.18%, trading at 59,448
- Nifty Smallcap 100 was up by 50.35 points or 0.26%, at 19,057.75
Analyst Insights
According to analysts, the market is entering the earnings season with focus shifting from trade and tariff updates to company results.
“Big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo begin reporting next Tuesday. Analysts currently forecast 5.8% earnings growth for the S&P 500 in Q2,” said Vikram Kasat, Head-Advisory, PL Capital.
Sector Expectations
- IT Sector: Expectations are muted; however, midcap IT firms are likely to post strong results and positive commentary
- Banking Sector: Despite strong fundamentals, banks are struggling with low credit growth. Analysts expect outperformers to be those showing healthy credit growth
- Auto Sector: Stocks like M&M and Eicher have outperformance potential
Top Gainers and Losers
Sensex Gainers:
- Tata Steel
- Axis Bank
- Power Grid
- Bajaj Finance
- M&M
- ICICI Bank
- Titan
Sensex Losers:
- Tata Motors
- Infosys
- Sun Pharma
- Bharti Airtel
- TCS
- Asian Paints
- NTPC
- HDFC Bank
Institutional Activity
On July 9:
- FIIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 77 crore
- DIIs were also net buyers, investing Rs 920 crore
Global Market Cues
Asian Markets:
- Trading in green: Hong Kong, Seoul, China, Jakarta
- Trading in red: Japan
US Markets (Last Session):
- Dow Jones closed at 44,458.30 (+217.54 points | +0.49%)
- S&P 500 closed at 6,263.26 (+37.74 points | +0.61%)
- Nasdaq closed at 20,611.34 (+192.87 points | +0.94%)