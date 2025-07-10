Sensex and Nifty Open Flat as Markets Brace for Q1 FY26 Earnings Season

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices opened on a flat note Thursday, reflecting mixed global cues and early selling in the auto and IT sectors.

Market Overview

At around 9:29 AM:

Sensex was down by 40.96 points or 0.05% , trading at 83,495.12

was down by or , trading at Nifty declined by 17.70 points or 0.07%, standing at 25,458.40

Sectoral Indices

Nifty Bank rose by 29.50 points or 0.05% to 57,243.05

rose by or to Nifty Midcap 100 gained 108.40 points or 0.18% , trading at 59,448

gained or , trading at Nifty Smallcap 100 was up by 50.35 points or 0.26%, at 19,057.75

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Analyst Insights

According to analysts, the market is entering the earnings season with focus shifting from trade and tariff updates to company results.

“Big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo begin reporting next Tuesday. Analysts currently forecast 5.8% earnings growth for the S&P 500 in Q2,” said Vikram Kasat, Head-Advisory, PL Capital.

Sector Expectations

IT Sector: Expectations are muted; however, midcap IT firms are likely to post strong results and positive commentary

Expectations are muted; however, are likely to post and Banking Sector: Despite strong fundamentals, banks are struggling with low credit growth . Analysts expect outperformers to be those showing healthy credit growth

Despite strong fundamentals, banks are struggling with . Analysts expect to be those showing Auto Sector: Stocks like M&M and Eicher have outperformance potential

Top Gainers and Losers

Sensex Gainers:

Tata Steel

Axis Bank

Power Grid

Bajaj Finance

M&M

ICICI Bank

Titan

Also Read: Income Tax 2025: How to Make Your Tax Bill Zero with Simple Steps

Sensex Losers:

Tata Motors

Infosys

Sun Pharma

Bharti Airtel

TCS

Asian Paints

NTPC

HDFC Bank

Institutional Activity

On July 9:

FIIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 77 crore

were of equities worth DIIs were also net buyers, investing Rs 920 crore

Global Market Cues

Asian Markets:

Trading in green : Hong Kong, Seoul, China, Jakarta

: Hong Kong, Seoul, China, Jakarta Trading in red: Japan

US Markets (Last Session):