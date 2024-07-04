Sensex hits new all-time high on positive global cues

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks opened at a new record high on Thursday following positive cues from global peers. In early trading hours, Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 80,374 and 24,400 respectively.

At 9:50 a.m., Sensex was 370 points or 0.46 per cent at 80,361, and Nifty 101 points or 0.42 per cent at 24,392.

Among the sectoral indices, Auto, IT, Metal, Realty, Energy, and Infra are major gainers, and Pharma and Healthcare are major losers.

Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, M&M, Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS are the top gainers. HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Power Grid are the top losers.

On the international front, Seoul, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Bangkok are positive. However, the markets of Shanghai and Hong Kong are in the red. US markets closed mixed on Wednesday.

Sameet Chavan, Head of Research, Technical and Derivative – Angel One, said, “The Indian equity market showed a positive start, drawing strength from robust global sentiments and favourable undertone. The benchmark index opened at record highs but experienced some correction due to a lack of sustained buying.”

“However, the bulls made a modest recovery and the tug of war continued throughout the session. Amidst the volatile session, the Nifty50 index concluded the day on a subdued note above the 24,100 zone,” he added.