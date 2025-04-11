Sensex Jumps Over 1,300 Points After Trump Pauses Tariffs till July 9

New Delhi: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday as the Sensex surged more than 1,300 points, buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on trade tariffs, including for India.

Investor Sentiment Gets a Boost

The announcement provided a strong lift to investor confidence in Indian equities, even as Asian markets showed mixed trends due to ongoing trade war tensions between the US and China.

Market Performance Highlights

Sensex closed at 75,157.26 , up 1,310.11 points or 1.77%

closed at , up or Intra-day high: 75,467.33

Intra-day low: 74,762.84

Nifty surged 429.40 points or 1.92% to settle at 22,828.55

Technical View on Nifty

Despite the surge, the Nifty faced resistance around its 21-EMA on the daily chart, closing below its intra-day high.

“The trend remains bearish unless Nifty crosses 23,000 decisively. Support is seen at 22,750,”

said Rupak De of LKP Securities. Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Trump Pauses Tariffs till July 9

Broad-Based Market Rally

Strong buying was seen across all sectors:

BSE Midcap index: up 1.84%

index: up Smallcap index: up 3.04%

index: up All major sectoral indices ended in green

Top performing sectors:

Metal

Energy

Pharma

Auto

Banking

The Nifty Metal index emerged as the top gainer, jumping over 4%.

Top Nifty Gainers

Hindalco : up 6.52%

: up Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India: each gained between 4.4% to 4.8%

Global Market Reaction

Asian markets remained under pressure:

Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s KOSPI, and Singapore’s Straits Times ended in the red

This follows China’s counter move to impose up to 125% tariffs on US goods, after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.

Rupee Strengthens Amid Optimism

The Indian rupee gained 0.70, trading at 86.00 per dollar, supported by:

A weaker dollar index

Positive sentiment from the US tariff pause on Indian goods

Analyst View