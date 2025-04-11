Business

Fouzia Farhana11 April 2025 - 16:44
Sensex Jumps Over 1,300 Points After Trump Pauses Tariffs till July 9

New Delhi: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp rally on Thursday as the Sensex surged more than 1,300 points, buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on trade tariffs, including for India.

Investor Sentiment Gets a Boost

The announcement provided a strong lift to investor confidence in Indian equities, even as Asian markets showed mixed trends due to ongoing trade war tensions between the US and China.

Market Performance Highlights

  • Sensex closed at 75,157.26, up 1,310.11 points or 1.77%
  • Intra-day high: 75,467.33
  • Intra-day low: 74,762.84
  • Nifty surged 429.40 points or 1.92% to settle at 22,828.55

Technical View on Nifty

Despite the surge, the Nifty faced resistance around its 21-EMA on the daily chart, closing below its intra-day high.

“The trend remains bearish unless Nifty crosses 23,000 decisively. Support is seen at 22,750,”
said Rupak De of LKP Securities.

Broad-Based Market Rally

Strong buying was seen across all sectors:

  • BSE Midcap index: up 1.84%
  • Smallcap index: up 3.04%
  • All major sectoral indices ended in green

Top performing sectors:

  • Metal
  • Energy
  • Pharma
  • Auto
  • Banking

The Nifty Metal index emerged as the top gainer, jumping over 4%.

Top Nifty Gainers

  • Hindalco: up 6.52%
  • Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India: each gained between 4.4% to 4.8%

Global Market Reaction

Asian markets remained under pressure:

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s KOSPI, and Singapore’s Straits Times ended in the red
    This follows China’s counter move to impose up to 125% tariffs on US goods, after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.

Rupee Strengthens Amid Optimism

The Indian rupee gained 0.70, trading at 86.00 per dollar, supported by:

  • A weaker dollar index
  • Positive sentiment from the US tariff pause on Indian goods

Analyst View

“Despite global uncertainty, Indian markets rallied on the back of a temporary reprieve in global trade tensions,”
market experts noted, highlighting the broad-based strength across sectors.

