Sensex, Nifty End FY25 with Over 5% Gain Amid Volatile Trade

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended the last trading session of the current financial year (FY25) on a lower note, following a volatile day of trading. Despite this, both the Sensex and Nifty recorded gains of over 5 percent each for FY25.

Market Performance on Last Trading Day of FY25

The Sensex dropped 191.51 points, or 0.25 percent, closing at 77,414.92, while the Nifty fell 72.60 points, or 0.31 percent, settling at 23,519.35. Despite the weak intra-day session, both benchmark indices posted positive gains for the full financial year. The Sensex rose by more than 5.11 percent, and the Nifty increased by 5.34 percent during the fiscal year.

Midcap and Smallcap Segments Outperform

The midcap and smallcap sectors performed better than the broader market, with the Nifty Midcap100 rising 5.4 percent and the Nifty Smallcap100 climbing 7.48 percent during FY25.

Foreign and Domestic Investors Drive Market Movement

“Recent sessions mark a rebound from earlier declines, fueled by renewed buying from FIIs, who have injected over 30,000 crore in the last few trading days, shifting to net buyers,” said Krishna Appala of Capitalmind Research. He added that domestic DIIs also contributed to the market dynamics with a mix of net buying and selling.

Market Sentiment and Sector Performance

Market sentiment remained weak, as more stocks declined than advanced. A total of 2,399 shares closed in the red, compared to 1,454 gainers, while 116 stocks remained unchanged.

Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Shriram Finance, Cipla, and M&M were among the top losers in the session. On the other hand, stocks like Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, and ICICI Bank posted gains.

Sector-wise, most indices ended in the red, except for FMCG and oil & gas, which managed to stay positive. IT, auto, realty, and media stocks were among the worst performers, falling between 1-2 percent. The broader market also witnessed selling pressure, with the BSE Midcap index declining by 0.7 percent and the Smallcap index falling by 0.4 percent.

Increased Market Volatility

The India VIX, also known as the fear index, rose by 4.37 percent to settle at 12.72 points on Friday, indicating heightened market volatility.

Currency Market and Gold Prices

In the currency market, the Indian rupee showed some strength, ending 32 paise higher at 85.46 per US dollar, compared to Thursday’s closing value of 85.78. “Looking ahead, positive FII cues are likely to sustain the upbeat sentiment for the rupee,” said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

Gold prices continued to trade higher in the spot market due to ongoing tariff concerns, maintaining buying interest. Experts noted that the price range for gold remains elevated between Rs 87,500 and Rs 89,750.