Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Weak Global Trends; Metal, Oil & Gas Stocks Hit Hard

Mumbai: India’s stock markets faced a downturn on Monday as weak global trends and declining Asian markets weighed on investor sentiment.

Benchmark Indices Struggle

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex dropped 319.22 points (0.41%) to settle at 77,186.74, while the Nifty declined 121.10 points (0.52%) to close at 23,361.05.

US Tariffs Impact Indian Markets

The decline in Indian markets was triggered by US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% duty on Chinese goods. Trump defended these measures as necessary to protect American borders and curb illicit activities.

Sectoral Performance

Out of 50 constituent stocks on Nifty, 35 closed in the red, as the exchange remained negative throughout the session.

Top Losers on NSE

Larsen & Toubro

Tata Consumer

Hero MotoCorp

Coal India

Bharat Electronics

(Losses extended up to 4.67%)

Top Gainers on NSE

Bajaj Finance

Shriram Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra

Wipro

Bajaj Finserv

(Gains recorded up to 5.12%)

Sectoral Performance Overview

Most sectors ended in the red, except:

IT Sector (+0.39%)

(+0.39%) Consumer Durables (+0.33%)

Biggest Losers:

Metal Stocks (-3%)

(-3%) Oil & Gas Stocks (-2.80%)

Other sectors facing pressure:

FMCG (-2.14%)

(-2.14%) PSU Banks (-2.02%)

(-2.02%) Realty (-1.20%)

(-1.20%) Nifty Bank Index (-0.61%)

Broader Market Trends

The broader markets struggled as well:

BSE SmallCap Index fell 1.85%

fell BSE MidCap Index lost 1.29%

Market Volatility Increases

India’s market volatility index, India VIX, rose 2.30% to 14.42, indicating increased uncertainty in the market.