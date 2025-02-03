Business

Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Weak Global Trends; Metal, Oil & Gas Stocks Hit Hard

India’s stock markets faced a downturn on Monday as weak global trends and declining Asian markets weighed on investor sentiment.

Fouzia Farhana3 February 2025 - 16:14
Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Weak Global Trends; Metal, Oil & Gas Stocks Hit Hard
Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Weak Global Trends; Metal, Oil & Gas Stocks Hit Hard

Mumbai: India’s stock markets faced a downturn on Monday as weak global trends and declining Asian markets weighed on investor sentiment.

Benchmark Indices Struggle

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex dropped 319.22 points (0.41%) to settle at 77,186.74, while the Nifty declined 121.10 points (0.52%) to close at 23,361.05.

US Tariffs Impact Indian Markets

The decline in Indian markets was triggered by US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% duty on Chinese goods. Trump defended these measures as necessary to protect American borders and curb illicit activities.

Sectoral Performance

Out of 50 constituent stocks on Nifty, 35 closed in the red, as the exchange remained negative throughout the session.

Top Losers on NSE

  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Tata Consumer
  • Hero MotoCorp
  • Coal India
  • Bharat Electronics
    (Losses extended up to 4.67%)
Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Weak Global Trends; Metal, Oil & Gas Stocks Hit Hard

Top Gainers on NSE

  • Bajaj Finance
  • Shriram Finance
  • Mahindra & Mahindra
  • Wipro
  • Bajaj Finserv
    (Gains recorded up to 5.12%)

Sectoral Performance Overview

Most sectors ended in the red, except:

  • IT Sector (+0.39%)
  • Consumer Durables (+0.33%)

Biggest Losers:

  • Metal Stocks (-3%)
  • Oil & Gas Stocks (-2.80%)

Also Read: Budget Sentiments Over, Market Shifts Focus to RBI MPC Meet on Feb 7

Other sectors facing pressure:

  • FMCG (-2.14%)
  • PSU Banks (-2.02%)
  • Realty (-1.20%)
  • Nifty Bank Index (-0.61%)

The broader markets struggled as well:

  • BSE SmallCap Index fell 1.85%
  • BSE MidCap Index lost 1.29%

Market Volatility Increases

India’s market volatility index, India VIX, rose 2.30% to 14.42, indicating increased uncertainty in the market.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana3 February 2025 - 16:14

Related Articles

Budget Sentiments Over, Market Shifts Focus to RBI MPC Meet on Feb 7Budget Sentiments Over, Market Shifts Focus to RBI MPC Meet on Feb 7

Budget Sentiments Over, Market Shifts Focus to RBI MPC Meet on Feb 7

3 February 2025 - 16:05
Indian Stock Market Shows Volatility After Union Budget 2025-26 Announcement

Stocks in Freefall: Is Now the Time to Buy? Expert Madhusudan Kela Weighs In

3 February 2025 - 14:37
India’s Coal Production Records 6% Growth, Exceeds 830 Million Tonnes

India’s Coal Production Records 6% Growth, Exceeds 830 million Tonnes

3 February 2025 - 14:25
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low: Is a Global Trade War Behind the Fall? Here is What We Know

Indian Rupee Hits Record Low: Is a Global Trade War Behind the Fall? Here is What We Know

3 February 2025 - 13:40
Back to top button