Sensex, Nifty Open Higher After Trump Pauses Tariffs till July 9

Mumbai: Indian equity markets opened on a strong note Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs on India until July 9.

Market Opening Highlights

At around 9:22 am, the Sensex surged by 1,170 points or 1.58% to 75,017, while the Nifty climbed 373 points or 1.67% to 22,772.

Broader Market Movement

Buying interest was seen across large-cap stocks, while small-cap and mid-cap indices saw declines:

Nifty Midcap 100 Index : Down 753 points or 1.52% at 50,335

: Down 753 points or 1.52% at 50,335 Nifty Smallcap 100 Index: Down 278 points or 1.83% at 15,535

Global Market Trends

Most Asian markets traded in the red:

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Seoul were down.

were down. Jakarta and Shanghai managed to stay positive.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower on Thursday:

Dow Jones : Down 2.50%

: Down 2.50% Nasdaq: Fell 4.31%

Top Gainers and Losers on Sensex

Gainers:

Tata Motors

Sun Pharma

Tata Steel

Tech Mahindra

HCL Tech

Bajaj Finserv

Adani Ports

Bajaj Finance

Eternal

M&M

Power Grid

Losers:

TCS

Asian Paints

Pranay Aggarwal, Director and CEO of Stoxkart, commented:

“Recent developments in U.S. trade policy under President Donald Trump have led to significant fluctuations in global markets, including those in India. Even though a 90-day pause on most of these tariffs has provided temporary relief, sectors directly impacted by the tariffs, such as pharmaceuticals and seafood exports, continue to face challenges.”

He further advised investors to keep a close watch on trade negotiations and sector-specific trends due to the prevailing uncertainty.

Indian Rupee : Opened 51 paise stronger at 86.18 per dollar (vs previous close of 86.69)

: Opened 51 paise stronger at (vs previous close of 86.69) Gold: Hit a historic high, breaching the $3,200/oz mark, driven by a weakening dollar and rising trade tensions

Institutional Activity