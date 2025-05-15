Sensex, Nifty Open Lower on Mixed Global Cues

Business

The Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note Thursday, impacted by mixed global signals and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sun Pharma.

Fouzia Farhana15 May 2025 - 09:51
Mumbai: The Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note Thursday, impacted by mixed global signals and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sun Pharma.

At 9:26 am, the Sensex fell 208 points or 0.26% to 81,122, while the Nifty slipped 54 points or 0.22% to 24,612.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Show Strength

Contrary to the frontline indices, buying interest was seen in midcap and smallcap segments.

  • Nifty Midcap 100 rose 169 points or 0.30% to 56,306
  • Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 96 points or 0.56% to 17,243

Gainers:

  • Auto
  • PSU Banks
  • Metal
  • Media
  • Infra
  • Commodities

Losers:

  • IT
  • FMCG
  • Realty
  • Energy

Expert View

“If the index sustains above the 24,700 level, it could move higher toward the 24,850–25,000 range. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 24,500 and 24,350, which may serve as attractive entry points for long positions,”

Key Movers on Sensex

Top Gainers:

  • Adani Ports
  • Tata Motors
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Tata Steel
  • UltraTech Cement
  • Bajaj Finance

Top Losers:

  • Power Grid
  • IndusInd Bank
  • Sun Pharma
  • Infosys
  • Eternal (Zomato)
  • Axis Bank

Global Market Snapshot

Most Asian markets traded in the red, including:

  • Tokyo
  • Shanghai
  • Hong Kong
  • Bangkok
  • Seoul

Jakarta was the only notable gainer.

In the US, markets ended mixed on Wednesday:

  • Dow Jones fell 0.21%
  • Nasdaq rose 0.72%

Institutional Activity

  • FIIs were net buyers of equities worth ₹931 crore on May 14
  • DIIs bought equities worth ₹316 crore

Caution Advised

“Given the current environment of market uncertainty and heightened volatility, traders are advised to adopt a cautious ‘wait and watch’ approach, especially when dealing with high-leverage positions,”

