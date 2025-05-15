Sensex, Nifty Open Lower on Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian equity markets opened on a weaker note Thursday, impacted by mixed global signals and selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sun Pharma.

At 9:26 am, the Sensex fell 208 points or 0.26% to 81,122, while the Nifty slipped 54 points or 0.22% to 24,612.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Show Strength

Contrary to the frontline indices, buying interest was seen in midcap and smallcap segments.

Nifty Midcap 100 rose 169 points or 0.30% to 56,306

Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 96 points or 0.56% to 17,243

Sectoral Trends

Gainers:

Auto

PSU Banks

Metal

Media

Infra

Commodities

Losers:

IT

FMCG

Realty

Energy

Expert View

“If the index sustains above the 24,700 level, it could move higher toward the 24,850–25,000 range. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 24,500 and 24,350, which may serve as attractive entry points for long positions,”

Key Movers on Sensex

Top Gainers:

Adani Ports

Tata Motors

Bharti Airtel

Tech Mahindra

Tata Steel

UltraTech Cement

Bajaj Finance

Top Losers:

Power Grid

IndusInd Bank

Sun Pharma

Infosys

Eternal (Zomato)

Axis Bank

Global Market Snapshot

Most Asian markets traded in the red, including:

Tokyo

Shanghai

Hong Kong

Bangkok

Seoul

Jakarta was the only notable gainer.

In the US, markets ended mixed on Wednesday:

Dow Jones fell 0.21%

Nasdaq rose 0.72%

Institutional Activity

FIIs were net buyers of equities worth ₹931 crore on May 14

DIIs bought equities worth ₹316 crore

Caution Advised