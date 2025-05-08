Sensex, Nifty Open Nearly Flat Amid High Geopolitical Tensions
The Indian equity markets began Thursday's session on a flat note as tensions remained elevated following ‘Operation Sindoor’.
The Indian equity markets began Thursday's session on a flat note as tensions remained elevated following 'Operation Sindoor'.
Early Market Performance
At 9:26 AM, the Sensex edged up by 25 points to reach 80,772, while the Nifty slipped by 3 points to 24,410.
Strong Buying in Midcap and Smallcap Stocks
Positive momentum was seen in largecap and midcap segments.
- Nifty Midcap 100 rose 166 points (0.30%) to 54,445
- Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 132 points (0.81%) to 16,550
Sectoral Performance Mixed
Sectors trading in the green:
- Auto
- IT
- PSU Banks
- Financial Services
- Media
- Energy
- Private Banks
Sectors in the red:
- Pharma
- FMCG
- Metal
- Realty
- Infrastructure
Global Market Influence
Analysts noted that Asian equities were trading positively, taking cues from overnight gains in the US markets. However, geopolitical concerns surrounding India-Pakistan relations continue to weigh on investor sentiment.
Analyst Insights on Market Outlook
“However, the street will react to Jerome Powell’s statement on higher tariffs post the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.
Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex
Top Gainers:
- Tata Motors
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Power Grid
- Axis Bank
- Adani Ports
- Bajaj Finance
- HCL Tech
- Bajaj Finserv
- IndusInd Bank
- SBI
- Tech Mahindra
Top Losers:
- Eternal
- ITC
- Maruti Suzuki
- HDFC Bank
- Tata Steel
- Sun Pharma
- ICICI Bank
Market Technicals and Trade Hopes
Tapse highlighted that Nifty’s key support level stands at 24,171, and optimism now centers on potential US-China trade discussions scheduled for the weekend.
International Market Summary
Most major Asian markets—Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul—were in the green, while Bangkok and Jakarta saw declines.
In the US, markets closed higher, encouraged by hopes of easing trade tensions. Media reports also suggest that President Donald Trump is poised to announce a major trade deal with the UK soon.