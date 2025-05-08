Business

Sensex, Nifty Open Nearly Flat Amid High Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian equity markets began Thursday's session on a flat note as tensions remained elevated following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Fouzia Farhana8 May 2025 - 10:25
Mumbai: The Indian equity markets began Thursday’s session on a flat note as tensions remained elevated following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Early Market Performance

At 9:26 AM, the Sensex edged up by 25 points to reach 80,772, while the Nifty slipped by 3 points to 24,410.

Strong Buying in Midcap and Smallcap Stocks

Positive momentum was seen in largecap and midcap segments.

  • Nifty Midcap 100 rose 166 points (0.30%) to 54,445
  • Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 132 points (0.81%) to 16,550

Sectoral Performance Mixed

Sectors trading in the green:

  • Auto
  • IT
  • PSU Banks
  • Financial Services
  • Media
  • Energy
  • Private Banks

Sectors in the red:

  • Pharma
  • FMCG
  • Metal
  • Realty
  • Infrastructure

Global Market Influence

Analysts noted that Asian equities were trading positively, taking cues from overnight gains in the US markets. However, geopolitical concerns surrounding India-Pakistan relations continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Analyst Insights on Market Outlook

“However, the street will react to Jerome Powell’s statement on higher tariffs post the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex

Top Gainers:

  • Tata Motors
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Power Grid
  • Axis Bank
  • Adani Ports
  • Bajaj Finance
  • HCL Tech
  • Bajaj Finserv
  • IndusInd Bank
  • SBI
  • Tech Mahindra

Top Losers:

  • Eternal
  • ITC
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • HDFC Bank
  • Tata Steel
  • Sun Pharma
  • ICICI Bank

Market Technicals and Trade Hopes

Tapse highlighted that Nifty’s key support level stands at 24,171, and optimism now centers on potential US-China trade discussions scheduled for the weekend.

International Market Summary

Most major Asian markets—Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul—were in the green, while Bangkok and Jakarta saw declines.

In the US, markets closed higher, encouraged by hopes of easing trade tensions. Media reports also suggest that President Donald Trump is poised to announce a major trade deal with the UK soon.

