Business

Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade dragged by Reliance Industries

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday dragged down by Reliance Industries and cautious investors' sentiment ahead of the US presidential elections and Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Abdul Wasi4 November 2024 - 10:06
Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade dragged by Reliance Industries
Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade dragged by Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday dragged down by Reliance Industries and cautious investors’ sentiment ahead of the US presidential elections and Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Relentless selling by foreign investors also dampened the sentiments in the equity market.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 665.27 points to 79,058.85 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tanked 229.4 points to 24,074.95.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Tata Motors, Infosys, Titan, Maruti and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 211.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 94,000 crore (around USD 11.2 billion) from the Indian stock market in October, making it the worst-ever month in terms of outflows, triggered by the elevated valuation of domestic equities and attractive valuations of Chinese stocks.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.49 per cent to USD 74.19 a barrel.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a one-hour special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.

The BSE benchmark climbed 335.06 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 79,724.12 in the special Muhurat trading session on Friday. The Nifty advanced 99 points or 0.41 per cent to 24,304.35.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi4 November 2024 - 10:06

Related Articles

Renault Korea's hybrid models drive a 116.8% sales surge in October

Renault Korea Motors Sales Skyrocket by 116.8% in October

3 November 2024 - 23:54
Looking to Invest in Real Estate After the Hydra Demolition Drive? Expert Guidance is Essential!

Looking to Invest in Real Estate After the Hydra Demolition Drive? Expert Guidance is Essential!

3 November 2024 - 21:07
Apple leads global tablet shipments in Q3 with 31.7 pc market share

Apple leads global tablet shipments in Q3 with 31.7 pc market share

3 November 2024 - 19:54
Market Outlook: US election, PMI, FII data key factors for next week

Market Outlook: US election, PMI, FII data key factors for next week

3 November 2024 - 19:45
Back to top button