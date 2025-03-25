Sensex Opens Above 78,000 as Bull Run Continues

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday amid positive global cues, with strong buying seen in the IT sector during early trade.

At around 9:27 AM, Sensex was trading 112.50 points or 0.14% up at 78,096.88, while Nifty added 12.10 points or 0.05% at 23,670.45.

Nifty’s Bullish Momentum

Experts suggest that Nifty has demonstrated a V-shaped recovery, with bulls gaining strength and pushing the index close to its previous peak of 23,800.

“With further targets of 24,200 and 24,700 levels expected, the overall bias and sentiment remain positive. The 50EMA zone at 23,000 is a major support level that needs to be sustained,” said Vaishali Parekh, Vice President-Technical Research, PL Capital.

Bank Nifty Strengthens Further

Bank Nifty has shown a series of strong bullish candle formations on the daily chart, decisively surpassing the important 200-period MA at 51,000. This signals further upward momentum in the coming days.

At the time of reporting, Nifty Bank was up 147.19 points or 0.28% at 51,852.05.

Midcap & Smallcap Performance

Nifty Midcap 100 : Trading at 52,779.20 , up 255.15 points or 0.49% .

: Trading at , up . Nifty Smallcap 100: Trading at 16,444.55, climbing 80.85 points or 0.49%.

Top Gainers & Losers

Top Gainers (Sensex Pack):

UltraTech Cement

HCL Tech

Infosys

Axis Bank

L&T

Tata Motors

Top Losers (Sensex Pack):

PowerGrid

Tata Steel

Bajaj Finance

ICICI Bank

Global Market Performance

Dow Jones : Gained 1.42% to close at 42,583.32 .

: Gained to close at . S&P 500 : Climbed 1.76% to 5,767.57 .

: Climbed to . Nasdaq : Added 2.27% to close at 18,188.59 .

: Added to close at . Asian Markets: Japan traded in green, while Seoul was in red.

Institutional Investments