Sensex opens at all-time high, Nifty trades above 24,900

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened at an all-time high on Monday following positive sentiment in the global peers. At the start of the trading session, Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 81,749 and 24,980.

At 9:37 a.m., Sensex was at 81,679, up 347 points or 0.43 per cent, and Nifty was up 84 points or 0.34 per cent at 24,919.

Banking stocks lead the markets. Bank Nifty is up 590 points or 1.15 per cent at 51,881.

Buying is also seen in the smallcap and midcap stocks. The Nifty midcap 100 index is up 376 points or 0.65 per cent at 58,144 and the Nifty smallcap 100 index is up 210 points or 1.72 per cent at 19,064.

NTPC, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Infosys, and Maruti Suzuki are the top gainers in the Sensex pack. Titan, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, ITC, JSW Steel, HUL, and M&M are the top losers.

All major Asian markets are trading with the gains. The US market closed on a positive note in Friday’s session.

Deven Mehata, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, “After a gap-up opening Nifty can find support at 24,900 followed by 24,850 and 24,800. On the higher side, 25,000 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 25,100 and 25,200.”

“The charts of Bank Nifty indicate that it may get support at 51,200, followed by 51,000 and 50,900. If the index advances further, 51,500 would be the initial key resistance, followed by 51,700 and 51,800,” he added.