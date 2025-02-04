Sensex Surges 1,397 Points, Nifty Ends Higher Amid US Tariff Developments

The Indian stock market had a strong finish on Tuesday, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closing with significant gains of over 1%. Investors closely tracked tariff-related developments in the United States, driving optimism in the market.

The Sensex touched a high of 78,658.59 during the day and closed at 78,583.81, marking a rise of 1,397.07 points, or 1.81% from its previous close. Meanwhile, the Nifty ended at 23,739.25, gaining 387.20 points, or 1.62%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty traded between 23,762.75 and 23,423.15.

Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, and Other Stocks Lead the Gains

Among the Nifty 50 constituents, 39 stocks closed in the green. Adani Ports, Shriram Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Electronics were among the top performers, with gains reaching up to 5.65%.

On the flip side, stocks like Trent, ITC Hotels, Britannia, Hero MotoCorp, and Nestle India were among the biggest losers, with declines up to 6.44%.

Broader Market Trends Mirror Benchmark Indices

The broader market followed the positive sentiment seen in the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap100 index rose by 1.56%, while the Nifty Smallcap100 index gained 1.09%.

Banking and Financial Stocks Lead Sectoral Gains

Sector-wise, banking and financial stocks saw the strongest buying interest. The Nifty PSU Bank and Private Bank indices surged by over 2% each. The Bank Nifty, which tracks the performance of major banking stocks, climbed by 1.93%, closing at 50,157.95.

Other sectors that saw significant gains included financial services and oil marketing companies, with both the Nifty Financial Services and Nifty OMC indices ending more than 2% higher. The Nifty Metal, Pharma, and Healthcare indices also rose by over 1% each.

FMCG Sector Slips Due to Losses in Key Stocks

The only sector that closed in the red was the Nifty FMCG index, which slipped by 0.25%, largely due to losses in key stocks such as Britannia and Nestle India.

With the US tariff developments driving market sentiment, the Indian stock market ended on a high note, reflecting investor optimism and sectoral strength across banking, financial services, and oil marketing companies.