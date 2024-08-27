Sensex up over 100 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday advanced 117 points to open at 81,815.23 on the strength of telecommunications, utilities, and auto stocks.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 12.65 points to 25,023.

The BSE registered intraday highs and lows at 81,838.45 and 81,600.51 points, respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 25,043.65 and 24,973.65 points, respectively.

The Mid Cap rose by 0.39 pc and the Small Cap by 0.48 pc.

In 30 scrips, 12 advanced while 18 declined.

The gainers were L&T by 2.37 pc to Rs 3726.50, Maruti Suzuki by 1.35 pc to Rs 12412.25, Infosys by 0.83 pc to Rs 1891.50, and Asian Paints by 0.81 pc to Rs 3195.60.

The losers were Bajaj Finserv by 1.60 pc to Rs 1659.75, JSW Steel by 0.94 pc to Rs 954, Kotak Bank by 0.89 pc to Rs 1796.65, and ITC by 0.80 pc to Rs 501.65.