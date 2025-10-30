Sensitive Wakf Property Records Stolen from Chairman’s Chamber in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that has raised serious questions about internal security, unknown persons allegedly broke into the chamber of the Chairman of the Telangana State Wakf Board and stole crucial data related to Wakf properties.

According to sources, the unidentified individuals gained unauthorized access to the Chairman’s office, seized important files and documents, and even extracted sensitive information in electronic form. The breach reportedly came to light after officials noticed discrepancies in records and the sudden disappearance of certain files.

An official complaint was immediately lodged at the Abids Police Station, following which the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the stolen data contained highly sensitive details about Wakf properties across the state. Police officials have sought the assistance of digital forensic experts to trace where the stolen data might have been stored and to identify those behind the operation.

Wakf Board officials have condemned the incident, calling it more than just a theft — a well-planned conspiracy possibly aimed at manipulating or erasing property records.

But the big question now is — how did such a major breach happen right under the Board’s nose?

Was there no security in one of the state’s most sensitive offices?

Were the CCTV cameras and guards just for show?

Or is this “data theft” merely the surface of a deeper game — an inside job masked as a robbery?

As investigations continue, public skepticism is growing. Some are already calling it not just a theft of files, but a “theft of faith” — one that shakes trust in the very institution meant to protect sacred properties.