Hyderabad: Septic Tanker Crashes into Uppal Temple, Driver Critically Injured

A potentially fatal accident occurred in Uppal, Hyderabad, on Saturday when a septic tanker crashed into the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple near the second entrance gate of NGRI.

Mohammed Yousuf 16 September 2025 - 18:51
Hyderabad: A potentially fatal accident occurred in Uppal, Hyderabad, on Saturday when a septic tanker crashed into the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple near the second entrance gate of NGRI. The driver, identified as Kumar, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors reported his condition as critical.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened while the tanker was overtaking a bus at high speed. The vehicle collided with the temple’s compound wall, causing damage to the premises. Fortunately, no devotees were injured, despite the temple being crowded due to Tuesday prayers.

Local residents and police quickly responded to the scene. Traffic police worked to clear the tanker and restore smooth flow on the often-congested route. The accident caused temporary traffic jams in the area, but normal movement resumed after the tanker was removed.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Authorities emphasized that the prompt response prevented any harm to temple-goers and mitigated further risks.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
