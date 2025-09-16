Hyderabad: Septic Tanker Crashes into Uppal Temple, Driver Critically Injured

Hyderabad: A potentially fatal accident occurred in Uppal, Hyderabad, on Saturday when a septic tanker crashed into the Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple near the second entrance gate of NGRI. The driver, identified as Kumar, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors reported his condition as critical.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened while the tanker was overtaking a bus at high speed. The vehicle collided with the temple’s compound wall, causing damage to the premises. Fortunately, no devotees were injured, despite the temple being crowded due to Tuesday prayers.

Local residents and police quickly responded to the scene. Traffic police worked to clear the tanker and restore smooth flow on the often-congested route. The accident caused temporary traffic jams in the area, but normal movement resumed after the tanker was removed.

The Hyderabad police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Authorities emphasized that the prompt response prevented any harm to temple-goers and mitigated further risks.