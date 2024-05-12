Serial actress Pavithra died in road accident

Hyderabad: Serial actress Pavitra Jayaram passed away. The Kannada actress also became popular in Telugu with the serial Trinayani. Pavitra Jayaram, best known for her role as Tilottama in the serial Trinayani, died in a road accident today.

According to reports, the car in which Pavitra Jayaram was travelling met with an accident this morning at Seripalli in Bhootpur area of Mahbubnagar district. The car hit the divider and collided with a bus. Pavitra died on the spot. However, her family members and driver, who were in the car, sustained injuries.

Hailing from Mandya in Karnataka, Pavitra made her debut through the Kannada TV industry. She started acting with the serial Jokali. Since then, she has done over 10 serials in Kannada, including Robo Family, Galipata, Radharaman and Vidyavinayaka. She made her debut in Telugu with the serial Ninne Pelladatha.