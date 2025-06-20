Serial Burglar with 24 Previous Cases Nabbed in Hyderabad – Gold and Silver Worth ₹2 Lakh Recovered

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Osmania University Police arrested a notorious house burglary offender involved in multiple property offences across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates. The arrest was made in connection with Cr. No. 270/2025 U/s 331(4), 305(a) BNS of OU PS, and property worth approximately ₹2,00,000 was recovered.

Accused Identified as Habitual Offender with 24 Previous Cases

The arrested individual has been identified as Sriram Narasimha Chary alias Nayami alias Rajesh, aged 39, a resident of Vajpayee Nagar, Chintal, and working as a driver and carpenter. He is a school dropout, addicted to vices like alcohol, and resorted to committing thefts to fund his habits.

Police revealed that the accused was previously involved in 24 property offences across the Tri-Commissionerates:

Hyderabad – 3 cases

Cyberabad – 5 cases

Rachakonda – 16 cases

Details of the Recent Burglary Case

On June 10, 2025, a resident of JSN Colony, Habsiguda filed a complaint after discovering that gold ornaments (1.5 thulas) and silver articles (500 grams) were stolen from his home. The theft occurred when the complainant was away at his farmhouse in Bibinagar.

Upon return the next morning, the victim found the grill and mirror near the main door tampered with, and valuables missing from the almirah. Following the investigation, the OU police identified and nabbed the accused.

Arrest and Confession

On June 19 at 10:30 p.m., the accused was apprehended from Tarnaka by a team led by Detective Inspector S. Ravi Kumar, SI Y. Kashaiah, SI K. Sunny, and their crime staff. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the Habsiguda theft and two other cases:

Cr. No. 36/2025 – PS Warasiguda

Cr. No. 669/2025 – PS Uppal

Items Recovered from Multiple Cases

From Cr. No. 36/2025 (Warasiguda PS):

One silver plate

One spoon

Three bowl Kunkuma Baranis

One silver bowl

From Cr. No. 669/2025 (Uppal PS):

Two gold Mangalsutras

One pair of gold earrings

One pair of silver anklets

From Cr. No. 270/2025 (OU PS):

One pair of red stone earrings

One pair of earrings

One Sai Baba gold locket

One silver Kunkuma Barani

One silver spoon

One silver glass

Modus Operandi

The accused typically broke into homes by damaging main door locks or window grills. He targeted houses left temporarily unattended and carried out swift burglaries, stealing gold and silver ornaments.

Police Appreciation and Team Effort

The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP B. Balaswamy IPS (East Zone), with Addl. DCP J. Narsaiah and ACP G. Jagan (OU Division) guiding the team. Inspector M. Appala Naidu, Det. Inspector S. Ravi Kumar, and their team were commended for their diligent efforts, with senior officers assuring suitable rewards for their commendable performance.

The OU police urge citizens to report suspicious activity and ensure home security, especially when away for extended periods.