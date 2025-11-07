Serial Train Thief Tanedar Singh Nabbed in Hyderabad; Involved in 62 Cases Across Two States

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad Railway Police have arrested an inter-state thief accused of committing multiple robberies and thefts aboard trains operating under the South-Central Railway zone. The accused, identified as Tanedar Singh, was apprehended at Bharatnagar Railway Station following a well-coordinated operation by a special police team.

Addressing the media at the Lalaguda SP office, Railway SP Chandana Deepti revealed that Tanedar Singh had been creating panic among passengers for a long time by targeting them during train journeys. Acting on credible information, police teams launched an operation and successfully tracked him down.

SP Chandana Deepti stated that the accused is a habitual offender with a long criminal record. “So far, Tanedar Singh has been involved in 62 theft and robbery cases and has served multiple jail terms,” she said.

During the arrest, police seized 96 grams of gold, 43 grams of silver, ₹1,500 in cash, and four mobile phones from his possession. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had committed several crimes not only in Telangana but also in Karnataka.

SP Deepti commended the efforts of the railway police personnel who coordinated the operation and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety on trains.