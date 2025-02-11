Seven Andhra Pradesh Pilgrims Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident After Maha Kumbh Mela

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh – Seven Andhra Pradesh pilgrims died on the spot, and several others were injured when their mini-bus collided with a truck on National Highway-30 near Sihora in Jabalpur district on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The victims were returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Key Details of the Accident

Location : NH-30 near Sihora, approximately 65 km from Jabalpur district headquarters.

: NH-30 near Sihora, approximately 65 km from Jabalpur district headquarters. Time : Around 8:30 AM IST.

: Around 8:30 AM IST. Cause : Eyewitnesses reported the truck was traveling on the wrong side of the highway, leading to a head-on collision.

: Eyewitnesses reported the truck was traveling on the wrong side of the highway, leading to a head-on collision. Casualties: All seven deceased were Andhra Pradesh residents. Injured survivors were rushed to local hospitals.

Immediate Response

Jabalpur Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena and Superintendent of Police (SP) visited the accident site to oversee rescue operations.

Authorities are investigating the crash and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the truck driver, who fled the scene 59.

Traffic Chaos and Maha Kumbh Congestion

The accident occurred amid severe traffic disruptions on routes connecting Madhya Pradesh to Prayagraj, where over 44 crore pilgrims had attended the Maha Kumbh Mela since January 13.

Earlier Incidents : Two separate accidents on Monday, February 10, claimed three lives, including a couple from Agra and a man from Odisha.

: Two separate accidents on Monday, February 10, claimed three lives, including a couple from Agra and a man from Odisha. State Action: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to provide relief to stranded pilgrims and streamline traffic.

About the Maha Kumbh Mela

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj until February 26, is one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Tragedies during the event are not uncommon:

1954 : Over 800 fatalities in a stampede.

: Over 800 fatalities in a stampede. 2013 : 36 deaths at Allahabad Railway Station.

: 36 deaths at Allahabad Railway Station. 2025 Stampede: At least 30 pilgrims died in a crowd crush on January 29.

The Jabalpur accident highlights persistent safety concerns for pilgrims traveling to and from mass gatherings. Authorities continue to urge caution amid heavy vehicular movement and congested highways.