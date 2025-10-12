Seven Arrested in Late-Night Gambling Raid at Kukatpally Hostel

Hyderabad: Kukatpally Police arrested seven individuals during a late-night raid on a hostel in Kukatpally on Friday, after they were found participating in illegal card gambling activities.

The operation was conducted by the Kukatpally Crime Team at around 10 p.m. on October 11, acting on the instructions of K. Suresh Kumar, IPS, DCP Balanagar Division, and under the supervision of K.V. Subbarao, SHO, Kukatpally Police Station. The raid was led by Detective Inspector M. Kondala Rao, assisted by Sub-Inspector Ravinder Reddy and police constables G. Krishna, Nagarjuna Reddy, and Azam.

Police said the team raided the penthouse of Laxmi Hostel in Kukatpally, where the suspects were allegedly playing Teen Patti, a popular card game. During the operation, officers seized ₹97,370 in cash, seven mobile phones, and a set of 52 playing cards from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laxman Prasad Joshi (40), Bogati Yogendra (34), Hikmat Bahadur Bogati (36), Bharath Prasad Dhamala (30), Purna Prasad Jaisi (43), Amar Kunwar (50), and Nirpa Bahadur Thakulla (32). Most of the accused are employed as security guards or watchmen in various parts of Hyderabad, with some hailing from Nepal.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the gambling network and whether others were involved.

Police officials reiterated that strict action will continue against those engaging in illegal gambling activities in the city.