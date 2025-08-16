Seven-day state mourning in Nagaland over Governor La Ganesan’s death

Kohima: The Nagaland government has declared seven days of state mourning from Saturday as a mark of respect to state Governor La Ganesan, who died at a private hospital in Chennai, officials said.

A senior official quoting a notification of Chief Secretary, Sentiyanger Imchen, said on Saturday that as a mark of respect to the departed La Ganesan, the Nagaland government has declared seven days of state mourning from August 16 to 22.

During this period, the National Flag would be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown. La Ganesan had been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai for a serious head injury sustained after a fall at his residence at T. Nagar in Chennai on August 8.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio deeply condoled the death of Governor La. Ganesan. In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that he worked tirelessly to strengthen the bonds of unity and promote development in Nagaland.

“Despite holding the highest office in the state, he remained simple, humble, and deeply connected to the grassroots. His modest nature endeared him to the people and will continue to inspire generations. In my time of working with him, I came to know him as a man of integrity, principle, great wisdom, and moral strength, steadfast in his commitment to upholding the values of the Constitution. His life was a testament to selfless service, calm leadership, and an enduring devotion to the ideals of justice and unity,” CM Rio said.

The Chief Minister said that the void left by his passing will be deeply felt, but we take comfort in the legacy of service, courage, and leadership he leaves behind. His contributions to the state and the Nation would be remembered with respect and gratitude, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), also has expressed profound grief over the demise of La Ganesan. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said in a message on Saturday: “Late Ganesan was a venerable statesman and an exemplary leader, and a devoted social activist, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people and upheld the highest values of integrity and humility in public life.

” Arunachal Pradesh Governor recalled Ganesan’s distinguished service as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland, as well as the warmth with which he connected with people across all walks of life. La. Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Manipur, and he served the gubernatorial post of the state from August 27, 2021, to February 19, 2023.

He was given an additional charge as Governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022, to November 17, 2022. He travelled widely over all the district headquarters and sub-division offices and was directly in contact with the people of Manipur. La Ganesan was appointed as the Governor of Nagaland and took the oath on February 20, 2023.