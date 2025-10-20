Hyderabad

Seven Injured, Including Five Children, in Firecracker Accidents During Diwali in Hyderabad

Even as the city of Hyderabad glittered with Diwali celebrations, several people were injured in firecracker-related accidents

Hyderabad: Even as the city of Hyderabad glittered with Diwali celebrations, several people were injured in firecracker-related accidents, with many being rushed to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam for treatment.

According to hospital authorities, seven individuals sustained eye injuries while bursting crackers on Sunday night. Dr. Ibrahim, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer (RMO), said that among the injured, five were young children. All patients have been given prompt medical attention, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Dr. Ibrahim added that such incidents have unfortunately become a recurring concern during festive seasons. The hospital, he assured, is fully prepared to handle additional emergency cases if more patients arrive in the coming hours.

Every year, doctors at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital witness a surge in similar cases during Diwali, serving as a reminder of the need for caution and safety while handling fireworks.

