Seven killed in firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

Seven workers, including five women, were killed and three others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, police said.

Seven killed in firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): Seven workers, including five women, were killed and three others were injured in a blaze at a fireworks-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi on Thursday, police said.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. The condition of one person among the injured is very critical, a senior police official said, and added that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

About 10 workers were employed at the private firecracker manufacturing unit at Sengamalapatti near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district when the blast occurred in the afternoon, he said.

