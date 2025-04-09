Seven Killed in Separate Lightning Strikes in Bihar Over 24 Hours

Bihar: Tragedy struck Bihar’s Madhubani and Begusarai districts as seven people were killed in separate lightning strikes caused by heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The incidents have raised concerns as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory urging residents to stay safe during thunderstorms.

Three Killed in Madhubani District Due to Lightning Strikes

In Madhubani district, three lives were tragically lost in separate lightning incidents on Wednesday morning. The first fatality occurred in Alpura village, Rudrapur, under Andharathari block, where 62-year-old Zakir and his 18-year-old daughter Ayesha were struck by lightning while trying to cover their wheat stock with a tarpaulin during a sudden downpour.

Another victim, Rekha Devi, the wife of Revan Mahato from Pipraulia village in Jhanjharpur police station area, was killed by lightning while she was near the fields.

Four Deaths in Begusarai Due to Lightning Strikes

In Begusarai district, four separate fatalities were reported, all due to lightning strikes. Thirteen-year-old Anshu Kumari, daughter of Ramkumar Sada from Manopur village under Bhagwanpur police station, was struck by lightning and died on the spot.

In Bhagatpur village under Ballia police station, 60-year-old Biral Paswan was killed, and his wife suffered serious injuries while they were collecting straw in the fields.

Indira Devi, a middle-aged woman from Sanha Navtoliya village under Sahebpur Kamal police station, lost her life near Mohanpur Dhaba in the Mashudanpur Diara Path area due to a lightning strike.

The final reported death was that of 45-year-old Pankaj Mahato from Souza village, who was struck while returning from his field in Kola Bahiyar village under Mufassil police station.

IMD Issues Safety Advisory for Residents Amid Thunderstorms and Lightning

Following the deadly lightning strikes, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a safety advisory urging residents to take precautions during ongoing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Bihar.

The IMD advises people to avoid open fields, clay houses, and areas near trees and electric poles during lightning storms. It is recommended that individuals stay indoors, preferably in concrete buildings, to ensure safety.

Farmers, in particular, are advised not to enter fields or go near water bodies during this adverse weather. The IMD has warned that thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue in Madhubani, Begusarai, and surrounding districts for the next 24 hours.

A Call for Caution and Safety

The lightning strikes in Bihar have highlighted the dangers posed by extreme weather conditions, and authorities continue to urge the public to exercise caution. As thunderstorms and lightning persist, residents are reminded to stay informed and take necessary safety measures to protect themselves from such natural calamities.