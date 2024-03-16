Seven Pak soldiers killed in North Waziristan militant attack

Rawalpindi: Seven Pakistan soldiers were killed, including two officers, in a militant attack in Ali area of North Waziristan district on Saturday, as per media reports.

A group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan Army said on Saturday. All six terrorists were neutralised, Dawn reported.

As per reports, the terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in 2023 year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, Dawn reported.

The ISPR said earlier that this month, at least 10 militants were killed in two separate operations by security forces in the North Waziristan district. It added that Pakistan expected the Afghan government to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists.

Last month, a late-night attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan was repulsed. Gunmen had mounted an attack using heavy weapons but fled in the cover of darkness when police personnel fired back, Dawn reported.

In December last year, 23 soldiers were killed, and more than 30 troops wounded after militants belonging to the Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) stormed a compound used by the military in Dera Ismail Khan’s Daraban area.