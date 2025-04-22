Several tourists injured in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Srinagar: In a shocking incident on Tuesday, five people — including three tourists — were injured in a terrorist attack at the Baisaran area of Pahalgam hill station in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to official sources, unidentified terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists and locals, injuring five individuals.

Victims Rushed to Hospital After Attack

Among the injured were three tourists and two local residents. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Security forces have arrived at the scene and a manhunt has been launched to track down the assailants. Further details are awaited.

First Terror Attack on Tourists in Kashmir Valley in 2025

This marks the first terrorist attack targeting tourists in Kashmir this year, during what is being described as a record-breaking tourist season. Hotels across Srinagar, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg are fully booked, with projections suggesting that over 20 million tourists could visit Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.

Amarnath Yatra Registration Underway Amid Security Concerns

The attack comes at a time when preparations and nationwide registrations for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 are in full swing. The pilgrimage is scheduled from July 3 to August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan. The latest incident raises concerns about security during the pilgrimage season.

Centre Focused on Counter-Terror Operations in J&K

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed the complete elimination of terrorism with special emphasis on infiltration control in the Jammu region. Top officials from the Army, Intelligence Bureau, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police were present.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Stresses Zero Tolerance

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha continues to advocate for a comprehensive crackdown on terrorism. His focus remains on dismantling the entire support network of terrorism, including terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathizers.