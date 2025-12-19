Severe cold wave grips Bihar; IMD issues alert for 27 districts

Patna: A severe cold wave has tightened its grip across Bihar, with dense fog shrouding mornings and temperatures plunging sharply across the state. Even during daylight hours, damp conditions are intensifying the chill, making the cold persist throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and cold day alert for 27 districts, warning that the next 48 hours will be crucial as cold conditions are expected to intensify further.

In Patna, the maximum temperature dropped by nearly six degrees Celsius within 24 hours. The city recorded a maximum of 16.9 degrees C and a minimum of 14.0 degrees C, with a narrow diurnal variation of just 2.9 degrees C, allowing the cold to linger all day. Brief spells of sunshine in some areas failed to provide any significant relief. According to the IMD, this winter is likely to be colder than last year due to the combined effect of westerly winds, high surface moisture, and low wind speeds, which are also contributing to dense to very dense fog.

The department has forecast particularly dense fog on December 20 and has urged residents to remain cautious. Districts expected to be most affected by the cold wave include Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Sheohar, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Nalanda, Arwal, Rohtas, Kaimur (Bhabua), Aurangabad, Gaya, Jehanabad, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Darbhanga, Begusarai and Madhubani. Dense fog has severely reduced road visibility, raising serious safety concerns during morning hours. Reports from districts such as Gopalganj and Buxar indicate that poor visibility has led to multiple road accidents, resulting in several deaths and injuries. In response, district administrations have been placed on high alert.

Measures, including the arrangement of bonfires at public places and enhanced emergency preparedness, are being implemented to protect vulnerable populations. The IMD has advised residents to exercise extreme caution while travelling, particularly during early morning hours, as cold wave conditions are expected to persist over the next few days.

