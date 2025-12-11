Severe Cold Wave to Grip Telangana Tonight; Hyderabad Temperature May Drop Below 8°C

A severe cold wave is expected to grip Telangana starting tonight, with temperatures dropping sharply across multiple districts. Weather authorities indicate that the cold conditions will intensify further by tomorrow, affecting both rural and urban areas of the state.

Temperatures May Fall Below 5°C in North & West Telangana

Several districts in North and West Telangana are likely to experience temperatures below 5°C, marking one of the coldest spells of the season.

Key Regions to Be Impacted:

Northern Telangana districts

Western Telangana districts

Areas prone to dense early-morning fog

Officials warn that vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions should take special precautions during this period.

Hyderabad Weather: Temperature May Dip Below 8°C Tonight

Hyderabad is also bracing for an unusually cold night.

City Forecast:

🌡️ Minimum temperature: Expected to fall below 8°C

Expected to fall 🌙 Clear skies and sharp visibility of the moon indicate rapid heat loss and intensified nighttime chill

indicate rapid heat loss and intensified nighttime chill 🕙 Advisory: Residents are urged to avoid stepping out between 10 PM and 6 AM unless necessary

Clear skies observed today across the city suggest that the cold wave will be stronger during nighttime due to faster cooling of the surface.

Authorities Issue Precautionary Guidelines

Citizens are advised to take the following precautions:

Wear layered, warm clothing

Avoid late–night travel

Keep heaters and warmers safely ventilated

Drink warm fluids to maintain body temperature

Protect infants and elderly from exposure

Health officials have also recommended minimizing outdoor activities during peak cold hours.

The severe cold wave across Telangana, including a sharp temperature drop in Hyderabad below 8°C, marks one of the chilliest nights of the season. Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures and stay indoors during late-night and early-morning hours.

