Severe Cold Wave Warning in Telangana: IMD Issues Detailed 7-Day Forecast

A severe cold wave warning in Telangana has been issued as the latest 7-day forecast from the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad indicates a significant fall in minimum temperatures across several districts. The bulletin reveals that temperatures may dip 3°C to 4°C below normal, especially in northern and central Telangana, over the next 2–3 days.

Munsif News 24×7 reviewed the full IMD report, which highlights that districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sanga Reddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are most likely to experience intense cold wave conditions.

Severe cold wave warning in Telangana 7-day forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast for Telangana (12–17 December 2025)

DAY 1 – 12 Dec Evening to 13 Dec Morning

Weather: Dry weather across Telangana

Warning:

Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of:

Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy

Temperature: Likely 3°C–4°C below normal

DAY 2 – 13 Dec Morning to 14 Dec Morning

Weather: Dry weather continues

Warning:

Cold wave conditions remain very likely in the same districts listed on Day 1.

DAY 3 – 14 Dec Morning to 15 Dec Morning

Weather: Dry weather across the state

Warning: No major warnings issued (NIL)

DAY 4 – 15 Dec Morning to 16 Dec Morning

Weather: Dry weather persists

Warning: NIL

DAY 5 – 16 Dec Morning to 17 Dec Morning

Weather: Dry weather throughout Telangana

Warning: NIL

DAY 6 – 17 Dec to 18 Dec

Weather: Dry weather expected

Warning: NIL

DAY 7 – 18 Dec to 19 Dec

Weather: Dry weather likely to prevail across Telangana

Warning: NIL

District-Wise Minimum Temperature (12–16 December 2025)

According to the 5-day temperature table:

5°C to 10°C Category (Coldest districts):

Adilabad

Hanumakonda

Jangaon

Mancherial

Medak

Siddipet

Kamareddy

Komaram Bheem

Nirmal

11°C to 15°C Category:

Hyderabad

Karimnagar

Jayashankar Bhupalapalle

Jogulamba Gadwal

Mahabubnagar

Wanaparthy

Suryapet

Jagtial

Above 15°C (Relatively warmer districts):

Khammam

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Impacts of the Cold Wave: What Residents Should Expect

Possible Effects

Severe early morning chill

Dense fog or mist in isolated pockets

Health impacts on elderly, infants, and those with respiratory issues

Cold stress for livestock and outdoor workers

Public Advisory

Wear multiple layers of warm clothing

Avoid early-morning travel unless essential

Ensure proper indoor heating and ventilation

Keep livestock sheltered at night

Monitor health conditions in vulnerable family members

Dry Weather Pattern to Dominate Despite Falling Temperatures

Although temperatures are dropping significantly, the IMD confirms that no rainfall activity is expected over the next seven days. The dry conditions will contribute to clear skies, which may intensify nighttime cooling and make mornings colder.

The IMD’s 7-day forecast for Telangana clearly indicates a period of severe cold wave conditions, especially during the first two days, with temperatures dipping well below normal in several districts. Residents are advised to stay prepared for a sharper drop in minimum temperatures as winter strengthens across the state.

