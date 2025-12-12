Severe Cold Wave Warning in Telangana: IMD Issues Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Severe cold wave warning in Telangana as IMD releases a 7-day forecast showing a major temperature drop across multiple districts.
A severe cold wave warning in Telangana has been issued as the latest 7-day forecast from the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad indicates a significant fall in minimum temperatures across several districts. The bulletin reveals that temperatures may dip 3°C to 4°C below normal, especially in northern and central Telangana, over the next 2–3 days.
Table of Contents
Munsif News 24×7 reviewed the full IMD report, which highlights that districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sanga Reddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are most likely to experience intense cold wave conditions.
Severe cold wave warning in Telangana 7-day forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast for Telangana (12–17 December 2025)
DAY 1 – 12 Dec Evening to 13 Dec Morning
- Weather: Dry weather across Telangana
- Warning:
- Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of:
Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy
- Temperature: Likely 3°C–4°C below normal
Also Read: Cold Wave Grips Hyderabad, City Sees Coldest Morning in 7 Years, IMD Issues New Alerts
DAY 2 – 13 Dec Morning to 14 Dec Morning
- Weather: Dry weather continues
- Warning:
- Cold wave conditions remain very likely in the same districts listed on Day 1.
DAY 3 – 14 Dec Morning to 15 Dec Morning
- Weather: Dry weather across the state
- Warning: No major warnings issued (NIL)
DAY 4 – 15 Dec Morning to 16 Dec Morning
- Weather: Dry weather persists
- Warning: NIL
DAY 5 – 16 Dec Morning to 17 Dec Morning
- Weather: Dry weather throughout Telangana
- Warning: NIL
DAY 6 – 17 Dec to 18 Dec
- Weather: Dry weather expected
- Warning: NIL
DAY 7 – 18 Dec to 19 Dec
- Weather: Dry weather likely to prevail across Telangana
- Warning: NIL
District-Wise Minimum Temperature (12–16 December 2025)
According to the 5-day temperature table:
5°C to 10°C Category (Coldest districts):
- Adilabad
- Hanumakonda
- Jangaon
- Mancherial
- Medak
- Siddipet
- Kamareddy
- Komaram Bheem
- Nirmal
11°C to 15°C Category:
- Hyderabad
- Karimnagar
- Jayashankar Bhupalapalle
- Jogulamba Gadwal
- Mahabubnagar
- Wanaparthy
- Suryapet
- Jagtial
Above 15°C (Relatively warmer districts):
- Khammam
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
Impacts of the Cold Wave: What Residents Should Expect
Possible Effects
- Severe early morning chill
- Dense fog or mist in isolated pockets
- Health impacts on elderly, infants, and those with respiratory issues
- Cold stress for livestock and outdoor workers
Public Advisory
- Wear multiple layers of warm clothing
- Avoid early-morning travel unless essential
- Ensure proper indoor heating and ventilation
- Keep livestock sheltered at night
- Monitor health conditions in vulnerable family members
Dry Weather Pattern to Dominate Despite Falling Temperatures
Although temperatures are dropping significantly, the IMD confirms that no rainfall activity is expected over the next seven days. The dry conditions will contribute to clear skies, which may intensify nighttime cooling and make mornings colder.
The IMD’s 7-day forecast for Telangana clearly indicates a period of severe cold wave conditions, especially during the first two days, with temperatures dipping well below normal in several districts. Residents are advised to stay prepared for a sharper drop in minimum temperatures as winter strengthens across the state.
Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.