Severe Dry Conditions in Hyderabad: Brightest Day with Humidity Levels Drop

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad are currently experiencing an intense spell of dry weather, with humidity levels plunging to record lows. Over the past few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has recorded humidity levels fluctuating between 20% and 21%, causing noticeable dryness in the air.

Experts warn that the trend is expected to continue, with Thursday predicted to be the driest day of the year so far.

Severe Drop in Humidity Affects Daily Life

Hyderabad’s popular weather forecaster, T. Balaji, also known as Telangana Weatherman, has cautioned citizens about the extreme dryness. Taking to social media, he stated, “Get ready for the driest and brightest day of this year. A severe drop in humidity is expected today. Afternoon humidity levels will range between 5-10%, causing extreme dryness. Apply skin moisturizer and keep yourself hydrated. The heat will be normal, but the sun will be super bright.”

The sharp decline in humidity has led to increased discomfort, with residents reporting dry skin, chapped lips, and throat irritation. Healthcare professionals are advising people to take necessary precautions, such as drinking plenty of fluids and using humidifiers indoors.

Why is Hyderabad Experiencing Such Dry Weather?

The unusually dry conditions are being attributed to multiple weather factors, including:

High atmospheric pressure systems restricting moisture flow

restricting moisture flow Lack of significant rainfall or cloud cover

Strong dry winds from inland regions

Meteorologists indicate that this type of weather pattern is common during transition months before peak summer arrives. However, this year’s sudden dip in humidity has been more intense than usual.

Impact on Health and Environment

The drastic reduction in humidity is affecting both health and the environment in Hyderabad. Some key concerns include:

1. Increased Risk of Dehydration & Skin Issues

Low humidity levels lead to rapid moisture loss from the skin, causing dryness, itching, and even eczema flare-ups. Dermatologists recommend using hydrating lotions and avoiding prolonged sun exposure.

2. Respiratory Problems & Allergies

Dry air can irritate the respiratory system, exacerbating conditions like asthma, sinusitis, and throat infections. Doctors advise using saline sprays and keeping the nasal passages moist.

3. Fire Hazards & Crop Damage

Extremely dry air increases the risk of fire accidents, particularly in forests and open dry fields. Farmers are also concerned about crop damage, as low humidity can negatively impact soil moisture and plant growth.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Fine Imposed on Man for Using Drinking Water to Clean Bike in Jubilee Hills

Precautionary Measures to Beat Dry Weather

Given the current weather conditions, experts recommend the following measures to stay comfortable and healthy:

Stay Hydrated – Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

– Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Use Moisturizer – Apply lotion to prevent skin dryness.

– Apply lotion to prevent skin dryness. Wear Sunglasses & Sunscreen – Protect eyes and skin from intense sun exposure.

– Protect eyes and skin from intense sun exposure. Limit Outdoor Activities – Avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours.

– Avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours. Use a Humidifier Indoors – Helps maintain moisture levels in rooms.

– Helps maintain moisture levels in rooms. Eat Water-Rich Foods – Include cucumbers, melons, and citrus fruits in your diet.

What’s Next? Will Hyderabad’s Weather Improve?

According to IMD-Hyderabad, the dry spell is expected to persist for a few more days before humidity levels gradually recover. However, with summer approaching, experts advise residents to prepare for rising temperatures and continued dry conditions.

As Hyderabad navigates this intense dryness, staying informed and taking appropriate precautions will be crucial for maintaining health and comfort. Stay tuned for more updates on Hyderabad’s weather conditions.