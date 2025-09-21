Severe Rain Alert in Telangana: Authorities Advise Precautionary Measures

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across various districts of Telangana. According to forecasts, several areas may experience light to moderate rain, while some regions could see intense downpours. Districts such as Rangareddy, Yadadri, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are expected to receive heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to advise the public to remain cautious.

The department further indicated that on September 22, districts including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal could also witness heavy rains. Strong gusts of wind with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km/h are likely in some areas.

Meteorologists added that by September 25, a low-pressure system is expected to develop near the eastern central and northern parts of the Bay of Bengal. This system is likely to move northwestwards and reach the central Bay of Bengal by September 26, potentially transforming into a cyclonic storm. By September 27, it may make landfall near the coastal regions of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents and farmers to closely monitor the weather over the coming days and take all necessary precautions to ensure safety.