Severe Storms Forecast for Telangana Tonight; Hyderabad on Alert for Stormy Weather

Hyderabad: Residents across Telangana, particularly in the southern districts and the Greater Hyderabad region, should prepare for severe storms forecast for this evening and night, according to the latest weather updates. After enduring days of uncomfortable humid heat, the state is now expected to experience significant thunderstorm activity.

Weather reports indicate that stormy conditions are developing and expected to impact various parts of the state soon.

Stormy Weather Expected Across Southern Telangana

Several districts in the southern part of Telangana are particularly likely to be affected first. Forecasters predict scattered thunderstorms could develop within the next two hours in areas including:

Rangareddy

Mahabubnagar

Narayanpet

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Nagarkurnool

Residents in these districts are advised to stay updated on local weather developments as conditions can change rapidly.

Hyderabad Forecast: Stormy Conditions by Evening/Night

The state capital, Hyderabad, and its surrounding areas are also included in the severe storms forecast, with stormy weather anticipated to arrive by the evening or during the night. While the exact timing may vary, the forecast points towards a significant shift from the recent hot and humid conditions to potentially intense thunderstorms.

These storms may bring bursts of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Authorities typically advise residents to take necessary precautions during such weather events, such as securing loose objects outdoors and staying indoors if possible during peak storm activity.

The forecast marks a significant change in weather patterns for the region. While rainfall can provide relief from heat, the intensity associated with severe thunderstorms requires caution.

Updates will be provided as the weather system develops. For now, the key message is preparedness for the severe storms forecast for Telangana this evening and night, with a specific alert for potentially stormy weather in Hyderabad and its neighbouring areas.