Severe Warning for the State: Red Alert Issued for These Districts

Andhra Pradesh: The state is currently experiencing intense heat, with rising temperatures causing concern among the public. The soaring heat is affecting daily life, and people are finding it difficult to step outside due to the intense sunlight. Meteorologists have warned that this year’s temperatures are higher than last year, and with the early onset of extreme heat in March, it is expected to rise further by May.

Rising Temperatures and Heatwave Warnings

The temperatures in Andhra Pradesh are at record levels, and the combination of scorching heat and strong winds is creating uncomfortable conditions. The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Organization has issued a warning for the next two days, cautioning that the state will continue to experience severe heat and wind conditions. Over the past few days, temperatures have exceeded 40°C, and the situation is expected to worsen.

Red Alert Issued for Severe Winds and Heat

Today, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the state, predicting stronger winds along with high temperatures. The department has warned of extreme winds in 89 districts across the state, with particularly intense conditions in certain areas. Districts such as Srikakulam (14 mandals), Vizianagaram (22), Anakapalli (9), Kakinada (7), East Godavari (8), Eluru (5), and NTR District (3) are expected to experience strong winds in addition to the scorching heat.

Safety Measures and Precautions

With such extreme conditions, the Meteorological Department has advised citizens to avoid stepping outside during the midday hours unless absolutely necessary. People are urged to stay hydrated, wear protective clothing, and limit outdoor activities to ensure their safety. Authorities have also emphasized the need for heightened awareness and precautions, especially in areas facing the most severe conditions.

Stay Alert During the Heatwave

As the heat continues to intensify, it’s important for the people of Andhra Pradesh to stay vigilant. The government and meteorological officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the peak heat hours to avoid heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.