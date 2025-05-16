Sewage Flow Raises Alarm for Hyderabad’s Drinking Water

Hyderabad: In a major step towards safeguarding the drinking water supply of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Hydra) has successfully installed new gates at Bulkapur Nala, effectively preventing sewage from entering Usman Sagar (Gandipet Tank).

Hydra Acts Swiftly Following Media Reports on Gate Collapse

The initiative follows recent media reports highlighting the collapse of two gates that allowed contaminated water from Khanapur and Nagulapalli to flow into the Gandipet reservoir during recent floods. Responding to the urgent situation, Hydra Commissioner AV Ranganath, along with a team of officials, conducted a field-level inspection and ordered immediate repairs.

Two New Gates Installed, Sewage Rerouted

As a result of the inspection, two dilapidated gates were replaced with new structures, ensuring better control over the flow of water. Additionally, garbage accumulated in the Bulkapur Nala was removed, and measures were taken to redirect sewage flow, thereby protecting the quality of water in Usman Sagar, a critical reservoir supplying potable water to the twin cities.

Bulkapur Nala: From Rainwater Canal to Sewage Carrier

Historically, Bulkapur Nala was constructed as a flood canal to carry excess rainwater from Bulkapur Tank in Shankarpally to Hussain Sagar Lake, passing through areas like Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Dargah, Sheikhpet, Tolichowki, Pochamma Basti, and Chintalabasti. Over time, the nala has been choked with sewage discharge from residential, commercial, and resort developments.

Also Read: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Signs MoU with Google to Boost Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Calls to Restore Bulkapur Nala’s Original Capacity

Local residents and environmental activists have emphasized the need to restore Bulkapur Nala to its original capacity. They argue that it is the only natural canal system that efficiently carries stormwater to Hussain Sagar, and restoring it would reduce urban flooding and enhance ecological balance.

Hydra’s Commitment to Sustainable Water Management

With the recent restoration work, Hydra has shown a proactive commitment to sustainable urban water management. By focusing on both infrastructure repair and environmental preservation, authorities aim to ensure clean and safe drinking water while improving the city’s drainage and flood management systems.