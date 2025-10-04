Hyderabad

Sewing Machines Distributed to Minority Women Under Indiramma Empowerment Scheme in Jubilee Hills

sewing machines were distributed under the Indiramma Minority Women Empowerment Scheme at the Mohammedan Function Hall in Yusufguda

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 22:32
In a bid to promote economic empowerment among minority women, sewing machines were distributed under the Indiramma Minority Women Empowerment Scheme at the Mohammedan Function Hall in Yusufguda, part of the Jubilee Hills constituency.

The event saw participation from several prominent leaders and officials, including Ponnam Prabhakar, Obedulla Kotwal, Chairman of the Minority Finance Corporation, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Azaruddin, Tahirbin, Chairman of the Urdu Academy, Inagala Venkatrami Reddy, Chairman of CUDA, Gutha Amit, Chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation, Naveen Yadav, and Kranti Wesley, Managing Director of the Minority Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, the officials emphasized the importance of self-reliance and skill development for women from minority communities. They highlighted how initiatives like this not only provide financial support but also equip women with practical skills to enhance their livelihoods.

The program underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to empower minority women, ensuring that resources and opportunities are extended to marginalized communities in the Jubilee Hills area. Recipients expressed their gratitude, noting that such support would enable them to contribute to their families’ income while gaining independence.

The event concluded with a pledge from the officials to continue supporting initiatives that foster skill development, entrepreneurship, and economic upliftment among minority women across the region.

