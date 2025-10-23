Sex Racket Busted at Banjara Hills Hotel; Uzbek Woman Among Three Rescued

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone, in coordination with the Banjara Hills Police, busted a sex racket operating out of a hotel on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday night. The raid led to the arrest of one organiser, the detention of seven customers—all hailing from Kurnool—and the rescue of three women, including one from Uzbekistan.

According to officials, the operation was conducted at the “R-Inn Hotel,” where prostitution was being run clandestinely from Rooms 111 and 112. The main accused was identified as Md. Shareef (36), a resident of Royal Kunj Apartments, Hyderabad, who runs a salon business under the name Style Maker Saloon.

Investigators revealed that Shareef had been luring unemployed women from Hyderabad by promising them attractive salaries and commissions, later forcing them into prostitution.

During the raid, police seized ₹5,950 in cash, 13 mobile phones, and 12 unused condoms. One hotel receptionist was also taken into custody for allegedly facilitating the illegal activity.

The accused, customers, and seized material were handed over to the Banjara Hills Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of M. Iqbal Siddiqui, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force), along with Inspector Ch. Yadender, SI D. Ravi Raj, and other members of the West Zone Task Force team.

Police stated that efforts are underway to identify others possibly linked to the racket and to ensure rehabilitation for the rescued women.