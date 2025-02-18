Shabana Azmi and Jyotika Star in Netflix’s Gripping Crime Drama ‘Dabba Cartel’

Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer for Dabba Cartel, Netflix’s upcoming crime drama, has officially dropped, offering a thrilling glimpse into the lives of five middle-class women who unwittingly find themselves entangled in the dangerous world of drug cartels. The gripping trailer showcases the remarkable performances of Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, who led a seemingly innocent dabba (tiffin) business that spirals into a deadly drug syndicate.

‘Dabba Cartel’ Premise: From Dabba to Drug Cartels

The trailer, released on Tuesday, teases the dark transformation of the women’s once-humble dabba business into a high-stakes, criminal enterprise. The show delves deep into the murky world of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals, where the protagonists and their families are drawn into a dark underworld filled with betrayal, power, and survival instincts.

The makers of Dabba Cartel teased, “They’re cooking. And it’s criminally good,” as they announced the show’s premiere on February 28, exclusively on Netflix.

Star-Studded Cast and Dynamic Performances

Set against the bustling backdrop of Thane’s suburbs, Dabba Cartel features an ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat. The story is directed by Hitesh Bhatia, written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Exploring the Extraordinary Journey of Ordinary Women

Shibani Akhtar, one of the creators, shared her thoughts on the show, stating, “With Dabba Cartel, we wanted to explore the extraordinary journey of ordinary household women and how resilience, ambition, and survival instincts push them into unimaginable circumstances. It’s a story of friendship, betrayal, and power, set in a world they never imagined being part of. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this thrilling series.”

Director Hitesh Bhatia Promises Emotional Depth and Gripping Crime Drama

Director Hitesh Bhatia also expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Directing Dabba Cartel has been an incredible experience. At its core, it’s a gripping crime drama, but what sets it apart is the emotional depth and dynamic characters who navigate a high-stakes world with courage and wit. The cast has delivered phenomenal performances, and I’m thrilled for viewers to dive into this rollercoaster of crime and survival on Netflix.”

Dabba Cartel is set to premiere on February 28, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, promising an edge-of-your-seat experience for audiences worldwide.