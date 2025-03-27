Shabana Azmi Reveals New Details of Javed Akhtar’s Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Nearly a month after the defamation case between lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Kangana Ranaut was settled in a Mumbai court, Shabana Azmi has provided new insights into the matter. In a recent interview, Azmi clarified that the settlement wasn’t exactly a mutual decision, as it was widely reported.

Javed Akhtar Sought Written Apology, Not Monetary Compensation

Shabana Azmi, a close associate of Javed Akhtar, explained that Javed had not sought financial compensation but instead wanted a formal written apology from Kangana Ranaut. Azmi revealed, “They had asked for no monetary compensation but for her apology in writing. The victory is his and his lawyer Jay Bhardwaj’s.”

She further expressed confusion over how the media portrayed the settlement as a mutual agreement, neglecting the fact that Javed Akhtar’s main request was for a written apology. “I’m mystified why the press made it seem as though it was a mutual settlement but did not mention that it was the apology in writing which he was seeking,” Azmi added.

The Origins of the Legal Battle

The defamation case began in July 2020 when Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut, accusing her of defaming him by dragging his name into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput during a news interview. In response, Kangana filed a cross-complaint, accusing Javed Akhtar of criminal intimidation and insult to her modesty.

Mediation and Apology from Kangana Ranaut

The matter reached its conclusion in February 2025 after a mediation session. During the mediation process, Kangana Ranaut issued a statement, saying, “The statements made by me in the interview dated July 19, 2020, and thereafter were a result of misunderstanding. I hereby unconditionally withdraw all the statements made by me and undertake not to repeat the same in future. I apologise for the inconvenience caused to Mr Javed Akhtar, who is one of the senior most members of the film fraternity, and I have the highest regards for him.”

Following this, Kangana withdrew her complaint against Akhtar, and the two parties agreed to resolve the issue amicably. Akhtar also agreed to withdraw his complaint, marking the end of the legal dispute. After the court appearance, Kangana posted a photo of herself with Javed Akhtar, captioning it with the message that the legal matter had been resolved and that Akhtar had agreed to write songs for her next film.

The Complaints and Legal Resolution

Kangana’s initial complaint against Javed Akhtar accused him of criminal intimidation during a meeting in 2016 when he allegedly demanded an apology from her for a dispute with a co-star. Following an hour-long mediation before the special magistrate court in Bandra, both parties decided to withdraw their complaints.

Kangana later posted on Instagram, stating, “Javed ji has been very kind and gracious during the mediation process. Today, Javedji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, and he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

This resolution has effectively ended the long-standing legal conflict between the two Bollywood figures, with both moving forward in a spirit of reconciliation.