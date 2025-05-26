Shabbir Ali Breathes New Life Into 17-Year-Old Urdu College, Girls’ Junior College Coming Soon!

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards promoting minority education in Telangana, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to the State Government, has initiated the revival of a 17-year-old Urdu medium educational institution in Nizamabad. The initiative aims to convert the abandoned structure into a Government Junior College for Girls (Urdu Medium).

Reviving the Forgotten Legacy of Urdu Education

The building, located in Malapally, Nizamabad, was originally constructed in 2008 at a cost of ₹30 lakh by the Roads & Buildings Department. It was meant to serve as a junior college for girls but remained unused and neglected for over a decade, particularly during the BRS regime.

High-Level Meeting Reviews Renovation Plans

Shabbir Ali chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday. The session included senior officials such as:

Taher Bin Hamdan , Chairman, Telangana Urdu Academy

, Chairman, Telangana Urdu Academy Yasmeen Basha , In-Charge Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department

, In-Charge Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department Asadullah , In-Charge Director, Urdu Academy

, In-Charge Director, Urdu Academy Sri Laxma Reddy , Deputy Director, Board of Intermediate Education

, Deputy Director, Board of Intermediate Education Officials from the Departments of Higher Education, Intermediate Education, and Minority Welfare

₹38 Lakh Sanctioned for Immediate Renovation

Shabbir Ali revealed that ₹38 lakh has been sanctioned by the Nizamabad Urban Development Authority (NUDA) for the renovation of the dilapidated structure. In addition, he pledged financial assistance from his personal funds to speed up the process.

The restoration is expected to be completed within three months, after which the structure will be repurposed as a fully operational Government Urdu Medium Junior College for Girls.

Focus on Empowering Urdu-Speaking Girls

Speaking at the meeting, Shabbir Ali emphasized the importance of education in the mother tongue and the need to empower girls from the Urdu-speaking community.

“The revival of this building will provide the girls of Nizamabad access to quality education in their mother tongue. This is a long-overdue step towards educational justice for the Urdu-speaking community,” said Shabbir Ali.

Government to Receive Detailed Proposal

After the renovation, a detailed proposal will be submitted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for formal approval of the junior college. Officials present at the review meeting expressed full support for the project and assured prompt clearances for all necessary approvals