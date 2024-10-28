Shabbir Ali demands Narcotics test for KTR amidst allegations on Janwada farmhouse incident

Hyderabad: Advisor to the State government Mohammed Ali Shabbir has leveled serious allegations against BRS working President KT Rama Rao and his family, calling for transparency regarding their involvement in alleged illicit activities.

Shabbir Ali demanded that both KTR and his brother-in-law Raj Pakala submit to a narcotics test, stating that it would help clarify their connection, if any, to the drug-related incidents reported at a private farmhouse in Janwada.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, he said, “KTR, if you have nothing to hide, undergo a narcotics test and present the certificate to the public. Why does KTR always respond defensively when the topic of drugs comes up? Illegal liquor found its way to his brother-in-law’s farmhouse—why?”

Shabbir Ali also criticised KTR’s brother-in-law for allegedly using the farmhouse as a site for gambling, drugs, and other illicit activities.

Raising further concerns, the Congress leader questioned the family’s apparent wealth, asking, “How did KCR’s family, who once wore simple slippers, amass such massive wealth?”

He called for an investigation into the assets held by the family, urging the government to examine the properties owned by around 50 of KCR’s family members.

He also accused the previous BRS government of targeting opposition leaders who brought the public issues to light, claiming that then MP Revanth Reddy was unjustly imprisoned for 40 days for highlighting similar concerns.

Shabbir alleged that the BRS government even attempted to endanger Revanth Reddy’s life while he was held under trial.

He asserted that police raids on Raj Pakala’s Janwada farmhouse were backed by strong evidence and assured the people that all facts related to these cases would be disclosed soon.