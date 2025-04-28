Shabbir Ali Dismisses BRS Silver Jubilee Meeting as a “Flop Show”

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Advisor to the Telangana Government, on Monday dismissed the BRS Silver Jubilee meeting held in Warangal as a “flop show,” likening it to a badly made film with a terrible script and even worse acting.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan alongside TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Shabbir Ali accused BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) of staging a “drama” filled with lies, deception, and theatrics that no one was willing to watch.

Shabbir Ali Challenges KCR for a Debate on Achievements

Shabbir Ali criticized KCR’s speech at the Warangal event, calling it a bundle of lies disconnected from reality. He urged KCR to accept an open challenge thrown by PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud for a public debate. “Compare what Congress achieved in just 15-16 months versus what KCR did in his grand 10 years. If KCR has any courage left, he should accept the challenge,” Shabbir Ali said.

KCR’s Criticism of the Gandhi Family Draws Retaliation

Shabbir Ali took strong exception to KCR’s criticism of the Gandhi family. “KCR should remember that if you spit towards the sky, it falls on your own face,” he remarked. He reminded everyone that KCR had once praised Sonia Gandhi as the “Telangana Talli” (Mother of Telangana) but now conveniently forgets this when it suits his political needs. Shabbir accused KCR of having “selective amnesia” and questioned his sudden reversal on the Gandhi family’s contribution to the state’s formation.

Accusations of Duplicity and Manipulation Against KCR

Shabbir Ali accused KCR of duplicity, highlighting the contrast between his public affection towards him and his behind-the-scenes actions. “He calls me ‘Shabbir Bhai’ in public but secretly engineers defections to snatch the Leader of Opposition post from me,” Shabbir Ali said. He also criticized KCR’s broken promises to make a Dalit the Chief Minister and his manipulation of party positions.

Shabbir Ali’s Take on Hyderabad’s Development Claims

Shabbir Ali mocked KCR’s claims about Hyderabad’s development, asserting that Congress was the true architect of the city’s progress. He pointed out that it was Congress that brought the Metro Rail to Hyderabad and resumed its expansion. “BRS did nothing for a decade except offer big words and small actions,” Shabbir Ali remarked, emphasizing Congress’s continued role in the city’s growth.

KCR’s Handling of the Agricultural Sector Under Fire

Shabbir Ali also criticized KCR’s handling of the agricultural sector, stating that farmers were treated like criminals under his rule for growing paddy. “Now, under the Congress Government, Telangana is achieving record paddy production,” Shabbir Ali added. He attributed this success to irrigation projects initiated during Congress’s tenure, contrasting it with the failure of KCR’s pet project, Kaleshwaram, which collapsed soon after its launch.

Attendance at Warangal Meeting Mocked

Shabbir Ali mocked the attendance at the BRS Silver Jubilee meeting in Warangal, likening it more to a catering event than a political gathering. “With attractive packages like Rs 500 and one chicken biryani, or the deluxe option of Rs 300, a quarter, and chicken biryani, no wonder they managed to gather some people,” Shabbir quipped.

Glaring Absence of Women at BRS Meeting

Shabbir Ali also noted the absence of women at the BRS meeting. “Women didn’t turn up because they are genuinely happy under the Congress regime,” he said. He attributed this to Congress’s welfare schemes and governance that have restored women’s faith in the government.