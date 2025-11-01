Shabbir Ali Slams MIM for Aiding BJP by Splitting Muslim Votes in Bihar

Senior Congress leader and Advisor to Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Saturday accused the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of deliberately sabotaging Muslim candidates of the Congress in Bihar by dividing secular votes and indirectly helping the BJP.

Talking to newsmen after campaigning for Congress candidate Qamar Ul Huda in Kharkhari village of Kishanganj constituency, Shabbir Ali alleged that the MIM had become the BJP’s ‘B-team’ by contesting in Muslim-dominated constituencies. “MIM is acting as a spoiler. Instead of strengthening the secular forces, it is cutting into Muslim votes and helping the BJP. The party has become a real ‘vote katwa’,” he remarked.

Shabbir Ali said the Congress had always worked for minority empowerment through inclusive policies and warned that dividing Muslim votes would only strengthen communal forces. While referring to the previous Bihar Assembly elections, he noted that while the MIM had won only four seats, it helped the BJP gain an advantage in over two dozen constituencies. “This time, MIM candidates will not even save their deposits”, he asserted.

Urging the voters to unite behind Congress nominees, Shabbir Ali said, “Muslims must not be misled by divisive politics. Qamar Ul Huda represents a secular and inclusive vision.” He called on the party workers to intensify door-to-door campaigning and to counter misinformation. “Our fight is not just against the BJP, but also those who indirectly strengthen it by fragmenting secular votes”, he added.