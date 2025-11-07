Shabbir Ali urges Muslims to use their vote wisely and focus on education for empowerment

• Congress leader asks Muslim professionals to ensure 100% voting in Jubilee Hills by-polls

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday appealed to the Muslim community to recognise the power of their vote and the strength it brings to democracy.

Addressing worshippers at Masjid-e-Kaneez Fatima in Madhura Nagar, Ameerpet, before Friday prayers, he said every vote cast by a citizen carries the weight of their identity, dignity, and collective voice.

Shabbir Ali said the survival and influence of any community in a democratic system depend on its participation in elections. “Your vote is your existence. When you vote, you protect your rights, your representation, and your place in the system. If you stop voting, your strength will fade, and others will decide your future,” he said, calling upon every eligible Muslim to vote responsibly in the upcoming elections.

He pointed out that democracy does not merely thrive on numbers but on participation. “We are nearly 13% of Telangana’s population, but if we do not vote, our presence does not count. A community that remains silent during elections loses its voice for the next five years,” he cautioned.

Referring to the State’s recent caste and community survey, Shabbir Ali noted that Muslims constituted nearly 13% of the population, yet only 2.5% were economically stable. “This data reflects our social and educational backwardness, which must be addressed through collective awareness and action. Voting is the first step toward empowerment,” he said.

Expressing concern over low voter turnout among educated Muslims and professionals in previous elections, Shabbir Ali appealed to them to ensure 100% polling in their localities during the forthcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Transitioning from political participation to social uplift, Shabbir Ali strongly emphasised education as the key to transforming the condition of the community. He recalled that during the Congress government in 2004, the introduction of 4% Muslim reservation in education and employment became a turning point. “When we started this initiative with sincerity, our focus was on education. Today, nearly 22 lakh Muslim students have benefited, and thousands have become doctors, engineers, and other professionals,” he said.

He cited figures from Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, which recently announced that 1,248 Muslim students had been admitted to medical colleges in Telangana this year, including around 700 girls. “Girls are now leading in several professional courses. Their progress is a source of pride for all of us,” he remarked.

Shabbir Ali underlined that education and discipline must start at home. He urged parents to monitor their children’s studies and set examples of punctuality and responsibility. “We must teach our children to sleep early, study regularly, and stay away from distractions. Our generation made sacrifices; now it is the duty of parents to ensure their children build on that foundation,” he said.

He described education as a guiding force that helps a child shape their future. “Just as a river finds its path to the ocean, education gives direction to a child’s life. Once educated, they will find their own way to success,” he observed.

The Congress leader said that neglecting education weakens the very identity of the community. “Our existence depends on knowledge and faith. The first revelation of the Holy Quran begins with ‘Iqra’ – to read and learn. Yet we are moving away from that command. If we do not return to education, we will lose both our strength and our standing,” he said.

He recalled facing criticism when he introduced the Muslim reservation policy but said the initiative proved to be the single most effective welfare measure for the community. “Because of that decision, we now have doctors, engineers, scientists, and administrators from our community in every field,” he noted.

Concluding his address, Shabbir Ali said Muslims must embrace both education and electoral participation as complementary responsibilities. “We cannot afford to be spectators. Education gives us dignity, and voting gives us power. Together, they define our identity and protect our future,” he said, assuring that he would continue to serve as an advisor and supporter for all educational and welfare matters concerning the community. (eom)