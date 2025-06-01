Shabbir Ali Vows Prolonged Fight Against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Advisor to the Telangana Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Saturday declared an unwavering fight against the Waqf Amendment Act, calling it a direct attack on the constitutional rights of minorities and India’s secular fabric.

Speaking at the “Telangana March” organized by the Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, Shabbir Ali urged Muslims and all secular-minded citizens to brace themselves for a long battle. “This is not just about Muslims; it is about the soul of India, about preserving its secular and pluralistic essence,” he asserted.

He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of systematically undermining the Constitution since 2014, citing a series of polarising measures such as the Hijab controversy, Triple Talaq law, CAA, NRC, and now the move to allegedly target Waqf properties.

Recalling historical sacrifices made by Muslims during the freedom struggle, he referenced Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as an example of unwavering commitment to the nation. Shabbir expressed deep concern over the rising intolerance, stating, “Today, even Muslim names are being targeted. Our very identity is under threat.”

He strongly criticised political leaders such as Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, accusing them of betraying the Muslim community by supporting the Waqf Bill despite their public claims of being secular. “They wear the mask of secularism, but their actions prove otherwise,” he said.

Highlighting the Congress Party’s firm opposition, Shabbir noted, “Sonia Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji stood tall and voted against this Bill despite their age. We must appreciate those who have stood with us.” He added that the Bill’s passage—288 votes in favour and 232 against in Lok Sabha; 128 for and 95 against in Rajya Sabha—reflected a lack of national consensus. “A law impacting minorities so deeply should not have been passed without thorough consultation with all parties,” he emphasized.

Shabbir criticised the Waqf Amendment Act for enabling excessive state control over Waqf Boards, including provisions allowing the appointment of non-Muslims, thereby eroding the autonomy and sanctity of Muslim religious institutions. He reaffirmed the Congress party’s full support for ongoing legal and democratic efforts to challenge the legislation, including a petition currently before the Supreme Court. “We are optimistic about securing a stay on this unconstitutional Act,” he added.

He proudly reminded the audience that Telangana was the first state to officially oppose the Act, with the Congress government holding a state-level meeting on August 19, 2024, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership. “From the beginning, the Telangana Congress has stood firmly with the Muslim community,” he said.

Blaming the weakening of the Congress for the rise of communal forces, Shabbir stated, “When Congress weakened, divisive forces gained ground. A strong Congress will roll back these draconian laws and restore the rights of minorities.”

The protest was also addressed by Muslim JAC President Mushtaq Mallik, former PCC President V. Hanumantha Rao, TJS President & MLC Prof. M. Kodandaram, former MP Aziz Pasha, and several other prominent political and religious leaders.