‘Shadowbox’ (Baksho Bondi) to Premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival

Mumbai: Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi’s Bengali Drama Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) has been selected for the prestigious 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The film will compete in the newly introduced Perspectives section.

Gripping Teaser Unveiled

The makers of Shadowbox recently released an intriguing teaser for the film, which has added to the growing excitement. The film stars National Award-winning actress Tillotama Shome as Maya, with Chandan Bisht as Sundar, Sayan Karmakar as Debu, and Suman Saha as Constable Ripon.

Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) tells the powerful story of Maya, a woman who balances multiple jobs while caring for her teenage son and her husband, a retired soldier grappling with PTSD. When he mysteriously disappears, Maya is forced into a fight for survival that tests her strength, love, and resilience.

Director Tanushree Das on the Film’s Theme

Tanushree Das, the debutant director of the film, explained, “In Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi), we wanted to explore the invisible battles fought every day within families—the quiet endurance of women, the stigma around mental health, and the ways in which survival is negotiated in an unforgiving world.

Maya, the protagonist’s journey, reflects the struggles of countless women who fight to keep their families together despite overwhelming odds. We hope the film sheds light on these challenges and sparks important conversations about resilience and the silent strength of women.”

Saumyananda Sahi Discusses the Teaser

Saumyananda Sahi, the producer, added, “The teaser is just a small window into the world of our film, and we hope it resonates with audiences as deeply as it did with us while making it. We wanted to create a cinematic experience that doesn’t just tell a story but immerses the audience in it.”

Statement from Producers

A joint statement from the producers highlighted, “Our journey with Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) has been a testament to the power of community-based filmmaking. The film stands as proof that bold, independent storytelling has the ability to transcend borders and connect with the universal human experience.”

Collaborative Effort of Seventeen Producers

Seventeen producers have come together to bring this powerful vision to life with Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi).