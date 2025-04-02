Shah-Akhilesh Banter Adds Light Moment to Heated Waqf Bill Debate

New Delhi: The intense debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament saw moments of humour as Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav engaged in witty exchanges, adding a touch of levity to the charged discussions.

Akhilesh’s Jibe on BJP’s Leadership Selection

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP, remarking that despite being India’s largest political party, it had yet to elect a national president. Responding with a smile, Amit Shah quipped, “In some parties, only five members of a family have to choose a president, so it is easy and quick. But for us, the process involves crores of members, so it takes time.”

With laughter in the House, Shah continued, saying, “Let me state that you will remain the president of your party for 25 more years.”

Jokes Over UP Politics and Yogi Adityanath

As Shah took a dig at dynastic politics, Yadav responded with a light-hearted challenge, asking the Home Minister to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. To this, Shah retorted, “He is also going to be repeated (in the next elections),” drawing more laughter from MPs.

Social Media Speculations Enter the Debate

Furthering the light-hearted banter, Yadav made an indirect reference to the BJP’s rumored retirement age of 75, hinting at a recent trip being linked to discussions on extending the limit. While he did not elaborate, his remarks added an amusing twist to the otherwise heated debate.

The exchange between Shah and Yadav provided a rare moment of humour amid the otherwise fiery discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, showcasing the lighter side of political rivalries in Parliament.